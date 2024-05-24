KPCIP organised 'Local Community Consultation Workshop' in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) organised a one day event titled "Local Community Consultation Workshop" in District Auditorium Hall, with the aim to raise awareness among the public and stakeholders about the project's objectives and benefits.

The workshop was organized by the KPCIP team in collaboration with District Audimistration, Tehsil Municipal Committee and the Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) with Local Stakeholders.

The workshop was made possible through the collective efforts of these organizations and was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders. Tehsil Mayor Umer Amin Khan Gandapur was the chief guest of the event. Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, TMO Dera Gul Nayb Khan, representative of WSSC D.I. Khan Choudhary Atta Ullah, representative of project consultant Younas Khan, Chairmen and Councillors of Village /Neighborhood councils, and members of local community attended the workshop.

The workshop provided a platform for open discussion and Q&A, allowing participants to share their concerns, suggestions, and ideas. The KPCIP team and government officials assured the participants of their commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement throughout the project's implementation.

Addressing the participants, Tehsil Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan Captain (R) Umer Amin Khan Gandapur said that The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) has been launched in Dera Ismail Khan with the aim to provide improved sanitation services to the citizens, the project includes water supply and drainage, construction of green belts and solid waste management system.

He said that the provincial government is trying to improve the living standards of the citizens. Umer Amin Gandapur expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development projects of KPCIP, stating that these projects will be completed in consultation with all stakeholders.

Umer Amin Gandapur clarified that development of Dera Ismail Khan is one of the top most priorities of KPCIP whereby ensuring foolproof solid waste management and availability of modern machinery, the city would be free from all kinds of pollutants and also in terms of sanitation and drinking water facilities.

He said that the present PTI led provincial government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur believed in continuity of development policies and uniform development in the whole province.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Syed Gulfam Shah emphasized the significance of the project, noting that its completion will usher in innovation and improvement in sanitation services for DIKhan's residents.

During the workshop, representative of the project consultants Engineer Younus Khan briefed the participants that the KPCIP project aims to establish a sewerage treatment plant, green urban spaces, and a modern scientific sanitary landfill site in DIKhan.

The sanitary landfill site is designed to efficiently manage municipal waste, while the sewerage treatment plant will address issues related to wastewater management. Under this project, municipal waste will be collected from households and re-purposed for other environmentally friendly purposes.

All the stakeholders assured that they will play an active role as well as positively support the project to make Dera Ismail Khan a clean and liveable city.