KPCIP Six Developmental Projects To Change The Fate Of City

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 09:18 PM

KPCIP six developmental projects to change the fate of city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Coordinator of Creative Innovative Unit (CIU) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) Farhat Parveen here on Friday said that KP had geared up for a significant transformation as it embarked on the completion of six development projects.

She expressed these views while addressing a gathering in Dhodial.

The ambitious initiative, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aimed to enhance the quality of life in the city, reflecting the progress achieved in five other districts of the province, she said.

These projects aimed to uplift the living standards of the local population and addressed key challenges faced by the city, she added.

She expressed the hope that the projects encompassed a range of vital aspects including the provision of clean drinking water, installation of a solid waste management plant, beautification of city markets, establishment of the Sherwan Adventure Park and Salhad Park, and the installation of water supply pipelines.

This comprehensive plan also included several other important endeavors to enhance the city's infrastructure and services.

She reiterated, "To ensure the success of these projects, committees have been formed at the Village Council level, these committees will hold monthly meetings and involve separate groups for men and women to facilitate discussions and propose effective solutions to the identified issues." She said that this approach would promote inclusivity and recognize the valuable contributions women could make toward overcoming challenges, particularly in tackling unemployment.

While highlighting the women's participation she said, "Various programs have been designed for women, for instance, internships, one-year diplomas, and scholarships, offering women valuable opportunities for skill development and knowledge exchange." "Moreover, through the Green Entrepreneurship program, women will be supported in establishing environmentally friendly businesses.""A structured program aimed at improving people's attitudes toward women's empowerment will be implemented," she concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan