KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ,

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Planning & Development department for handing over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) to local government department.

While chairing a meeting regarding KPCIP, here at his office on Friday the CM issued directives to expedite the implementation of development plans and complete all the developmental projects within the stipulated timeline.He said that work should be initiated on approved and already designed schemes in the last quarter of the ongoing year.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned department to prepare and submit action plan for the next six months in this regard. He further directed that a master plan for the resolution of traffic congestion in Mingora Bazar should be prepared and will be include in the KPCIP.The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in all the cities of the province while emphasizing upon the utilization of surface water sources for domestic and drinking purpose on priority basis.The meeting was briefed regarding KPCIP, its objectives, work plan and progress made so far in detail.

The project aims to ensure clean drinking water supply in major cities of the province, improve sewerage and drainage system, solid waste management system and other infrastructure.

It was informed that improvement in water supply, sewerage and drainage system, solid waste Management System and livable cities situations will be carried out through this project.

The project will be completed with the assistance of Asian Development Bank and other donor agencies. It was told that the KPCIP include Climate Change Resilience, Business Plan Development, Capacity Building of WSSCs and TMAs, Clean Environment, Surface Water Source Development, provision of improved water quality, Tariff Fixation & Billing System Improvement and enhancing Customer Services in the cities.It was apprised to the meeting that Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar Cities have been included in the priority list under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project which is the major cities of the province.

Under the project, in Abbottabad City upgradation of Choona Water Supply Scheme, replacement of Water Network in Inner City Area, Solid Waste Management System, Pedestrianization of old city area, Development of Sherwan Park, converting old dumping site into Park and other schemes will be completed.