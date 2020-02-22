UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPCIP To Be Taken Over By Provincial LG Depratment ,

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:35 AM

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ,

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Planning & Development department for handing over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) to local government department

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Planning & Development department for handing over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) to local government department.While chairing a meeting regarding KPCIP, here at his office on Friday the CM issued directives to expedite the implementation of development plans and complete all the developmental projects within the stipulated timeline.He said that work should be initiated on approved and already designed schemes in the last quarter of the ongoing year.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned department to prepare and submit action plan for the next six months in this regard. He further directed that a master plan for the resolution of traffic congestion in Mingora Bazar should be prepared and will be include in the KPCIP.The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in all the cities of the province while emphasizing upon the utilization of surface water sources for domestic and drinking purpose on priority basis.The meeting was briefed regarding KPCIP, its objectives, work plan and progress made so far in detail.

The project aims to ensure clean drinking water supply in major cities of the province, improve sewerage and drainage system, solid waste management system and other infrastructure.

It was informed that improvement in water supply, sewerage and drainage system, solid waste Management System and livable cities situations will be carried out through this project.

The project will be completed with the assistance of Asian Development Bank and other donor agencies. It was told that the KPCIP include Climate Change Resilience, Business Plan Development, Capacity Building of WSSCs and TMAs, Clean Environment, Surface Water Source Development, provision of improved water quality, Tariff Fixation & Billing System Improvement and enhancing Customer Services in the cities.It was apprised to the meeting that Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar Cities have been included in the priority list under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project which is the major cities of the province.

Under the project, in Abbottabad City upgradation of Choona Water Supply Scheme, replacement of Water Network in Inner City Area, Solid Waste Management System, Pedestrianization of old city area, Development of Sherwan Park, converting old dumping site into Park and other schemes will be completed.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Abbottabad Water Traffic Kohat Mardan Progress SITE Mingora Asian Development Bank All Government

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 minutes ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

4 minutes ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

3 minutes ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

3 minutes ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.