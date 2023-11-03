Open Menu

KPCIP To Transform Abbottabad City With 6 Billion Rupee Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 06:46 PM

KPCIP to transform Abbottabad city with 6 Billion Rupee Budget

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Program (KPCIP), a provincial initiative with a budget of 6 billion rupees, is set to bring significant development and aesthetic enhancements to Abbottabad city

This transformative project is being hailed as a game-changer for the city and its residents, with work scheduled to commence shortly. The Commissioner stressed the importance of earnest, honest, and dedicated efforts from all relevant institutions involved in the project.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting, where discussions revolved around the KP CIP project. The meeting was presided over by KP CIP Project Director Syed Zafer Ali Shah and attended by several key officials.

The KP CIP project, with a substantial budget of 6 billion rupees, encompasses various significant ventures within Abbottabad city. These include the beautification of Abbottabad Bazaar, Sherwan Park, the Water Treatment Plant in Chunna, the Chunna to Abbottabad city distribution line, solid waste management, and the construction of a park in Chunna.

During the meeting, Project Director Syed Zafer Ali Shah provided comprehensive insights into these projects, highlighting associated challenges and issues.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the Hazara Division Commissioner, district administration, and relevant departments to promptly address current challenges and facilitate the commencement of work.

Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, reiterated his commitment to monitor the project's progress, emphasizing that there would be no compromise on quality, and work would proceed without unnecessary delays.

In response to public inquiries about the project's timeline, the Commissioner urged relevant officials to expedite the resolution of any issues related to the projects. He particularly emphasized the urgency of addressing encroachments on government lands and obtaining the necessary private land for these ventures within a week.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of WSSCA Abbottabad, Engineer Rehan Yousaf, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, ADC General Jabrail Raza, KPCIP Project Director of Communication Amir Alam, Chief Engineer KP Mohsin Shahzad, Regional Engineer Construction C&W Mahmood Jadoon, and others.

