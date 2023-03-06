UrduPoint.com

KPCIP, WSSCs' Staff Visit Karachi To Enhance Performance, Digitalize WSSCs KP

Published March 06, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The experts and representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cities Improvement Project and Water and Sanitation Services Companies (WSSCs) visited Sindh Solid Waste Management and Karachi Water and Sewerage board for enhancement of performance and digitalization of the organization.

An official communique issued by KPCIP here on Monday said that all WSSC's representatives & MIS/IT experts had detailed meetings with gateway solutions for the implementation of the ERP System, adopting paperless culture in all WSSCs.

They reviewed the Water and Sewerage Board Karachi, ERP paperless system to replicate it in all WSSC's KP, wherein MD of Water and Sewerage Management Sindh Syed Salahudin Shah facilitated the team.

The team monitored different digital solutions i.e ERP, Gis fleet tracking, and others in order to further enhance the performance of WSSCs.

It is worth mentioning here that KPCIP, a project of the Local Government and Rural Development Department KP, focused on improvement in Water Supply, Sewerage, Drainage, Solid Waste Management in the province.

