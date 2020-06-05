UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPCM For Early Completion Of Prerequisites For Inaugural Of Rashakai Economic Zone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

KPCM for early completion of prerequisites for inaugural of Rashakai economic zone

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashakai Special Economic Zone project as a flagship project of the present government for the development, prosperity and economic growth of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashakai Special Economic Zone project as a flagship project of the present government for the development, prosperity and economic growth of the province.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete all the prerequisites and to make all necessary arrangements well in time so that the formal ground breaking of the mega project could be performed without any further delay preferably by the end of June this year.

He has further directed the authorities to speed up work on the construction of approach roads of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

He issued these directives while chairing the 6th meeting of the board of Directors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zones Authority (KP-SEZA) held here in the Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone was a project of national importance which would prove to be a milestone in the economic development of not only the province but the whole country as well.

He said that with the establishment of economic zone, thousands of new employment opportunities would be created in the province. Besides the relevant departments of the provincial government, he also urged upon other stakeholders to timely complete their share of work for the establishment of Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned authorities to ensure the completion of all the processes on the establishment of Hattar, Buner, D.I.Khan and other proposed economic zones as per the given timelines.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries, Principal Secretary to CM, members of the BoD and other concerned quarters also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress made on the decisions made in the last meeting of BoD. The forum was informed that the revised development agreement of Rashakai Special Economic Zone has been submitted to Federal Board of Investment and signing of the agreement is expected by mid of June this year.

It was further informed that as per the decision of the BoD taken in its last meeting, the KP-SEZA has been shifted from industry department to KP Board of Investment & Trade.

The meeting also approved reconstitution of the BoD of KP-SEZA.

Similarly, the forum also okayed the draft of Zone Regulations for Rashakai Special Economic Zone for onward submission to Federal Board of Investment for final approval.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Buner June All From Government Agreement Industry Share Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

9 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

14 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Warmest May on record, Siberia 10C hotter: EU

1 minute ago

Preserving biodiversity, natural habitats importan ..

1 minute ago

Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment in Ram ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.