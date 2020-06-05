KPCM for early completion of prerequisites for inaugural of Rashakai economic zone

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashakai Special Economic Zone project as a flagship project of the present government for the development, prosperity and economic growth of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashakai Special Economic Zone project as a flagship project of the present government for the development, prosperity and economic growth of the province.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete all the prerequisites and to make all necessary arrangements well in time so that the formal ground breaking of the mega project could be performed without any further delay preferably by the end of June this year.

He has further directed the authorities to speed up work on the construction of approach roads of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

He issued these directives while chairing the 6th meeting of the board of Directors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zones Authority (KP-SEZA) held here in the Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone was a project of national importance which would prove to be a milestone in the economic development of not only the province but the whole country as well.

He said that with the establishment of economic zone, thousands of new employment opportunities would be created in the province. Besides the relevant departments of the provincial government, he also urged upon other stakeholders to timely complete their share of work for the establishment of Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned authorities to ensure the completion of all the processes on the establishment of Hattar, Buner, D.I.Khan and other proposed economic zones as per the given timelines.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries, Principal Secretary to CM, members of the BoD and other concerned quarters also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress made on the decisions made in the last meeting of BoD. The forum was informed that the revised development agreement of Rashakai Special Economic Zone has been submitted to Federal Board of Investment and signing of the agreement is expected by mid of June this year.

It was further informed that as per the decision of the BoD taken in its last meeting, the KP-SEZA has been shifted from industry department to KP Board of Investment & Trade.

The meeting also approved reconstitution of the BoD of KP-SEZA.

Similarly, the forum also okayed the draft of Zone Regulations for Rashakai Special Economic Zone for onward submission to Federal Board of Investment for final approval.