KPCPWC Concludes 7-day “Foundational Training On Child Protection Case Management"
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening the child protection system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission(KPCPWC), with the support of UNICEF, has successfully conducted a 7-day: Level-1 Foundational Training on Child Protection Case Management at Peshawar Barracks.
A KPCPWC press release said on Monday that ensuring ethical and quality case management of child protection cases, KPCPWC has notified Level-1 Foundational Course as mandatory program for all staff working in District Child Protection Units.
This training was offered to all newly recruited staff in the District Child Protection Units.
Recognizing the urgent need to address child protection concerns, particularly for children on the move and Afghan Refugee children, KPCPWC has strategically deployed Child Protection Officers, Psychologists, and Social Workers across twelve CPUs.
With UNICEF’s support, this comprehensive training was designed to equip these professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge for effective case assessment and management.
It emphasized proper referral mechanisms, legal protection services, and holistic support for children, families, and caregivers through judicial and social welfare systems.
The closing session was graced by the Minister for Social Welfare, SE & WE Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qasim Ali Shah, who reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He acknowledged the fact to expedite scaling up Child Protection Units to all districts in KP and linking child protection work with all allied sectors and their social service workforce.
Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Officer KPCPWC, expressed his gratitude to UNICEF and the various donor agencies like FCDO and Netherland supporting the government’s cause to ensure the protection of children.
He also encouraged participants to actively apply their newly acquired skills in protecting children and engaging with communities.
Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF highlighted the significance of investing in the knowledge, capacities and supervision of child protection teams in District Child Protection Units.
He said that such investments can guarantee quality support and services to children who suffer violence and abuse.
Sohail also encouraged the staff to proactively strengthen coordination and collaborations with other relevant service providers to ensure comprehensive services to children and their families and also prioritize educating communities so as to ensure prevention of child protection issues.
Dr. Wisam Hazem, Programme Manager, UNICEF extended appreciation to the KPCPWC for organizing the training for the new staff, and expressed UNICEF continued collaboration to supporting the government of KP in protecting children.
He also highlighted the fact that with the growing sensitization on child rights, it is necessary to expand Child Protection Units to all districts and make those accessible to all communities.
