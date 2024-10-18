Open Menu

KPCPWC, PPA Ink Agreement For Protection Of Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KPCPWC, PPA ink agreement for protection of children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC) and Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) on Friday signed a landmark cooperation agreement for the protection of children from violence and abuse in the province.

This partnership aims to enhance the welfare and protection of children across the province through improved collaboration, capacity building, and research initiatives jointly with the pediatricians in the province and health care facilities.

The agreement, supported by UNICEF, marks a critical milestone in building integrated referral pathways for effective case management of child protection cases, including child abuse and abandoned children identified through pediatricians and health care facilities.

Under this collaboration, both parties will establish Hospital Child Protection Committees (HCPCs) in select hospitals, ensuring these cases are efficiently managed by linking hospital structures with Child Protection Units (CPUs) across the province.

Other key features of the agreement are the emphasis on media engagement, responsible reporting, and raising public awareness on child protection issues.

Additionally, capacity-building workshops for healthcare professionals, child protection staff, and journalists will be jointly organized.

This initiative will also foster joint research efforts to inform evidence-based policies advocacy aimed at safeguarding vulnerable children.

Dr Tufail Muhammad, Chairman of PPA, and Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed the agreement in the presence of Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Peshawar Office.

UNICEF will play a pivotal role in supporting the technical oversight of this collaboration, ensuring the alignment of the partnership with broader child protection frameworks and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This partnership demonstrates KPCPWC and PPA’s commitment to creating safer environment for children and enhancing the provincial child protection system through integration with the health professional and services, community outreach, media engagement, and strategic collaborations.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

46 minutes ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

1 hour ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

1 hour ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

1 hour ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

3 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

3 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

17 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan