KPCPWC, PPA Ink Agreement For Protection Of Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC) and Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) on Friday signed a landmark cooperation agreement for the protection of children from violence and abuse in the province.
This partnership aims to enhance the welfare and protection of children across the province through improved collaboration, capacity building, and research initiatives jointly with the pediatricians in the province and health care facilities.
The agreement, supported by UNICEF, marks a critical milestone in building integrated referral pathways for effective case management of child protection cases, including child abuse and abandoned children identified through pediatricians and health care facilities.
Under this collaboration, both parties will establish Hospital Child Protection Committees (HCPCs) in select hospitals, ensuring these cases are efficiently managed by linking hospital structures with Child Protection Units (CPUs) across the province.
Other key features of the agreement are the emphasis on media engagement, responsible reporting, and raising public awareness on child protection issues.
Additionally, capacity-building workshops for healthcare professionals, child protection staff, and journalists will be jointly organized.
This initiative will also foster joint research efforts to inform evidence-based policies advocacy aimed at safeguarding vulnerable children.
Dr Tufail Muhammad, Chairman of PPA, and Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Chief Protection Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed the agreement in the presence of Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Peshawar Office.
UNICEF will play a pivotal role in supporting the technical oversight of this collaboration, ensuring the alignment of the partnership with broader child protection frameworks and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
This partnership demonstrates KPCPWC and PPA’s commitment to creating safer environment for children and enhancing the provincial child protection system through integration with the health professional and services, community outreach, media engagement, and strategic collaborations.
