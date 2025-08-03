KPCS Finalizes Anti-polio Action Plan For DIKhan, Bannu
Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah has finalized district-level action plans to combat polio in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu divisions for the period of August to December 2025.
The plans were approved at the conclusion of a two-day session that brought together deputy commissioners, district health officers, and other stakeholders from the southern districts of the province.
The meeting focused on aligning district-level strategies with the broader provincial initiative to eradicate the poliovirus.
During the session, district teams presented their operational plans, which included detailed micro-planning, gap analysis, and specific strategies to address challenges in high-risk areas.
The finalized plans will serve as a comprehensive framework for all polio vaccination campaigns scheduled for the remainder of the year and will also guide future interventions.
The meeting was attended by key officials from the National Emergency Operations Centre, the KP Emergency Operations Centre, and representatives from UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others.
APP/hsb/
