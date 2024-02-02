KPCSW holds consultative session to protect rights of women voters

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW) here Friday organized a consultative session for the involvement of civil society and stakeholders to protect the rights of women in elections.

Addressing the session, Deputy Director Election Commission, Suhail Ahmad informed the participants about efforts being made to provide the same environment to female voters in the electoral process.

Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mufti Tayab Qureshi said that islam has given equal rights to women and said that they should be facilitated and granted permission to enjoy their rights.

Secretary KPCSW, Rabin Haider Bukhari said that the mandate of the commission includes the participation of women in elections. He also highlighted the rights of women to contest polls and cast votes.

The session was informed that KPCSW would also establish a monitoring cell to address problems of women voters and to collect field reports and public opinion.