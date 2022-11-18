UrduPoint.com

KPCSW Organizes Training On Anti-rape Act 2021

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KPCSW organizes training on anti-rape act 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A five days Training of Trainers (ToT) on Anti Rape Act 2021 and Gender based Violence (GBV) was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women KPCSW here Friday.

It was supported by Global Affairs Canada funded project WEPP- Cowater and was held here for Police department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was the first ever ToT on Anti-Rape Act 2021 in Pakistan which was attended by police instructors from Police Training Centers across the province. AIG Police (Training) Dr. Quraish Khan, was chief guest of the concluding ceremony, says a press release.

Cowater International Team Leader, Ms. Shabina Gulzar, Gender Advisor Ms. Zuhra Luqman and Director Programs KPCSW Ms. Amna Durrani were among the speakers.

The participants were made aware of the different levels of investigation, rights of the victim, duties and responsibilities of the police, the health department, the community and other stakeholders in providing justice to the victims under the Act.

The trainers also made the participants do group work and several role plays were conducted to make the training more effective and result oriented.

AIG Police expressed his satisfaction on the participants learning form the training and showed his commitment that these training would be roll out in training centers at district level in order to engage the police staff across districts of KP to have broader impact and strengthen the department more.

The ceremony ended with certificate distribution to the participants and shield of appreciation was presented to AIG Police for his contribution towards making this training a success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Canada Women From

Recent Stories

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

15 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

15 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

52 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.