KPCSW organizes training on anti-rape act 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A five days Training of Trainers (ToT) on Anti Rape Act 2021 and Gender based Violence (GBV) was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women KPCSW here Friday.

It was supported by Global Affairs Canada funded project WEPP- Cowater and was held here for Police department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was the first ever ToT on Anti-Rape Act 2021 in Pakistan which was attended by police instructors from Police Training Centers across the province. AIG Police (Training) Dr. Quraish Khan, was chief guest of the concluding ceremony, says a press release.

Cowater International Team Leader, Ms. Shabina Gulzar, Gender Advisor Ms. Zuhra Luqman and Director Programs KPCSW Ms. Amna Durrani were among the speakers.

The participants were made aware of the different levels of investigation, rights of the victim, duties and responsibilities of the police, the health department, the community and other stakeholders in providing justice to the victims under the Act.

The trainers also made the participants do group work and several role plays were conducted to make the training more effective and result oriented.

AIG Police expressed his satisfaction on the participants learning form the training and showed his commitment that these training would be roll out in training centers at district level in order to engage the police staff across districts of KP to have broader impact and strengthen the department more.

The ceremony ended with certificate distribution to the participants and shield of appreciation was presented to AIG Police for his contribution towards making this training a success.