Open Menu

KPCTA Announces Art Competition For Students Of Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 08:36 PM

KPCTA announces art competition for students of merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced to organize an art competition for students of merged districts studying in universities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced to organize an art competition for students of merged districts studying in universities of the province.

The students of newly merged districts would participate in the competition that comprises three categories including stage drama, culture and art exhibition and traditional attan.

Interested students should apply for the competition by 10th January with proper documents including domicile or national identity cards of their respective area.

The 39 universities of merged districts have been sent invitations of the competition that was aimed to provide students of these areas to promote their culture and traditions.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa January

Recent Stories

Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

1 minute ago
 Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

4 minutes ago
 Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

15 minutes ago
 China firmly opposes double standards on counterte ..

China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism: Mao Ning

15 minutes ago
 Sale of fried food items on rise

Sale of fried food items on rise

15 minutes ago
 New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyrig ..

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyright infringement

11 minutes ago
Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

11 minutes ago
 CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship t ..

Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

11 minutes ago
 ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 electio ..

ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 elections

11 minutes ago
 AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary wit ..

AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary with due solemnity and reverence:

8 minutes ago
 AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakist ..

AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakistan: Alan Xiao

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan