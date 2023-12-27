KPCTA announces art competition for students of merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced to organize an art competition for students of merged districts studying in universities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced to organize an art competition for students of merged districts studying in universities of the province.

The students of newly merged districts would participate in the competition that comprises three categories including stage drama, culture and art exhibition and traditional attan.

Interested students should apply for the competition by 10th January with proper documents including domicile or national identity cards of their respective area.

The 39 universities of merged districts have been sent invitations of the competition that was aimed to provide students of these areas to promote their culture and traditions.

