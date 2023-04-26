UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Arranges 3-day Tour For Orphans, Destitute Children

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:41 PM

KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Child Protection Department arranged a three-day tour for orphans and destitute children of 'Zamong Kor' to Galiyat and other touristic sites of Hazara region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Child Protection Department arranged a three-day tour for orphans and destitute children of 'Zamong Kor' to Galiyat and other touristic sites of Hazara region.

According to an official handout issued here on Wednesday, the children of Zamong Kor, a KP government operated shelter house for orphans and destitute children was arranged to Shimla Hill, Ilyasi Masjid, Harno Park, Siji Kot Waterfall, Nathiagali Park, Lalazar Park and other touristic spots of the Hazara region.

On the occasion, the Manager Events, KPCTA, Haseena Shaukat said that like the Eidul Fitr celebrations by other people, the children residing in Zamong Kor also have the right to celebrate the religious festival in a befitting manner.

Therefore, the authority arranged a special tour for these children.

She said that the children were jubilant as special arrangements were made for their visit to touristic places on the occasion of the Eidul Fitr. She said that the children have fully amused during their visit to Harno Park, Nathiagali Park, Siji Kot Waterfall and other places.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

6 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

6 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

6 minutes ago
 Experts advise analysis-based balanced application ..

Experts advise analysis-based balanced application of fertilizers on cotton as s ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DR ..

EU Allocates $36Mln in Humanitarian Support for DRC - Commission

4 minutes ago
 Health authority advises adopting precautionary me ..

Health authority advises adopting precautionary measures to avoid Monkeypox

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.