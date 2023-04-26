KPCTA arranges 3-day tour for orphans, destitute children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Child Protection Department arranged a three-day tour for orphans and destitute children of 'Zamong Kor' to Galiyat and other touristic sites of Hazara region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Child Protection Department arranged a three-day tour for orphans and destitute children of 'Zamong Kor' to Galiyat and other touristic sites of Hazara region.

According to an official handout issued here on Wednesday, the children of Zamong Kor, a KP government operated shelter house for orphans and destitute children was arranged to Shimla Hill, Ilyasi Masjid, Harno Park, Siji Kot Waterfall, Nathiagali Park, Lalazar Park and other touristic spots of the Hazara region.

On the occasion, the Manager Events, KPCTA, Haseena Shaukat said that like the Eidul Fitr celebrations by other people, the children residing in Zamong Kor also have the right to celebrate the religious festival in a befitting manner.

Therefore, the authority arranged a special tour for these children.

She said that the children were jubilant as special arrangements were made for their visit to touristic places on the occasion of the Eidul Fitr. She said that the children have fully amused during their visit to Harno Park, Nathiagali Park, Siji Kot Waterfall and other places.