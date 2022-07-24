KPCTA arranges awareness program for 100 orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :As a part of the 75th diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, and Youth Affairs Directorate KP arranged an awareness and training program for around 100 orphans hailing from all over the province.

The program envisaged inculcating the spirit of responsible citizenship towards eco-tourism and skill development among the neglected segments of the society.

The programs spanned over three days of intense activities and sessions. On the last day, the children participated in a cleanliness drive at Babusar Top, which aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and preservation of natural environments.

Moreover, sports equipment, gifts, and certificates were also distributed among the children at the end of the event to encourage and appreciate their participation.

In the three day program arranged at Batta Kundi Naran Valley, various training sessions were organized for these orphans and destitute children, which included leadership and information sessions, physical training programs, a cleanliness drive, capacity-building workshops, and numerous other activities including tourism-related programs.

With a special focus on the neglected and underprivileged section of our society, the purpose of the program was to uplift the community at large and help motivate the underprivileged children to focus on being valuable members of the society.