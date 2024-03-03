KPCTA Arranges Safari Train Trip To Takhtbhai
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged first ever safari train trip to Takht Bahi relics on Sunday.
It was aimed of informing people about the rich history of Buddha-era heritage sites declared by UNESCO as world heritage site.
A large number of people enjoyed the train safari, which commenced from Saddar Railway Station. The visitors were warmly welcomed at the station with traditional Pipe band.
A total of 140 passengers visited the site through the train safari, during which they were briefed about the historic places of KP, its culture, traditions and the history of Takht Bahi relics.
The train safari departed from Saddar Cantt Railway Station at 9:00 AM and reached Takht Bahi Railway Station after sightseeing stops at City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan.
Upon arrival, Manager Events, Hassina Shaukat, welcomed visitors, distributed traditional items and adorned them with garlands.
She said that KPCTA is keen to promote Rail tourism and added that tour of such kind would be arranged in future as-well for promotion of heritage and archeological tourism.
These tours would give insight to people about rich history of KP, attract foreigners to enjoy diverse culture and traditions of the province, she added.
Upon reaching Takht Bhai, visitors were taken to the Takht Bahi relics monastery, where they were briefed by the Curator Directorate of Archaeology.
The curator highlighted the grandeur of the Buddha era and the historic significance of the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Visitors were informed about the traditions, culture of the Buddha era and the religious importance of these relics to Buddhism followers who often visit here for prayer and meditation.
They were also informed about KPCTA efforts to promote the rich history, culture, and traditions of the people living in this area for centuries.
