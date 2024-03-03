Open Menu

KPCTA Arranges Safari Train Trip To Takhtbhai

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KPCTA arranges Safari Train trip to Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged first ever safari train trip to Takht Bahi relics on Sunday.

It was aimed of informing people about the rich history of Buddha-era heritage sites declared by UNESCO as world heritage site.

A large number of people enjoyed the train safari, which commenced from Saddar Railway Station. The visitors were warmly welcomed at the station with traditional Pipe band.

A total of 140 passengers visited the site through the train safari, during which they were briefed about the historic places of KP, its culture, traditions and the history of Takht Bahi relics.

The train safari departed from Saddar Cantt Railway Station at 9:00 AM and reached Takht Bahi Railway Station after sightseeing stops at City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan.

Upon arrival, Manager Events, Hassina Shaukat, welcomed visitors, distributed traditional items and adorned them with garlands.

She said that KPCTA is keen to promote Rail tourism and added that tour of such kind would be arranged in future as-well for promotion of heritage and archeological tourism.

These tours would give insight to people about rich history of KP, attract foreigners to enjoy diverse culture and traditions of the province, she added.

Upon reaching Takht Bhai, visitors were taken to the Takht Bahi relics monastery, where they were briefed by the Curator Directorate of Archaeology.

The curator highlighted the grandeur of the Buddha era and the historic significance of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Visitors were informed about the traditions, culture of the Buddha era and the religious importance of these relics to Buddhism followers who often visit here for prayer and meditation.

They were also informed about KPCTA efforts to promote the rich history, culture, and traditions of the people living in this area for centuries.

APP/fam

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Tours Mardan SITE Saddar Sunday Prayer From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

19 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

19 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

19 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

19 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

19 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

19 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

19 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

19 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan