KPCTA Arranges Three-day Excursion Trip For Tour Operators To Orakzai

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with Pakistan Armed Forces, arranged a three-day excursion trip to Orakzai district for tour operators where they were briefed about various aspects of the tourism industry and the role of the KPCTA.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the trip was aimed to inform tourists about various tourist attractions in the merged tribal districts and to help them explore opportunities for the promotion of tourism in the merged districts.

The delegation of tour operators reached Orakzai district via Hungu and Kohat witnessing the natural beauty of KP province.

They were later taken to Zera Children Park and afterward went to Nanawar Cave and Kalaya, headquarters of Orakzai Scouts.

The next day, the tour operators visited Sampog top, Khaljo fort, Sikh monument, Lokheart fort, and Gulistan fort. They were also briefed about the geographical importance of the Orakzai tribal district.

The tour was arranged to promote the provincial tourism sector in tribal districts and to project the peaceful image of KP and its newly merged tribal districts.

