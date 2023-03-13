UrduPoint.com

KPCTA, Dost Welfare Foundation Organize Festival To Promote Culture Of Region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :To promote the unique culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and traditions, a festival titled "Pyar, Phool aur Aap" was jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and Dost Welfare Foundation in DHA arena.

The festival was held to mark 30 years celebration of Dost Welfare Foundation and was attended by famous artists including Yousaf Qureshi Bashir, Shahid Malang, Abdul Hanan, Wajih Farooqi and Jaam Boys.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the festival was aimed to promote traditional skills, inculcate awareness among youth generation about the indigenous heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and above all, to create a spirit of peace and unity, strengthen and re-enforce national harmony and integration through a cultural perspective.

A large number of people from different walks of life including families and youth attend the musical festival and enjoyed the thrilling performances presented by the artists.

It was a jam-packed show.

Famous fashion designer and Sufi poet Yousaf Bashir Qureshi recited his mystic poetry in the festival while other performers mesmerized the audience by their performances.

Audience present in the concluding ceremony gave ovation to Yousaf Bashir Qureshi who took public into a ambiance of unbelievable feeling.

The tunes of Shahid Malang on traditional music instrument 'rabab' raised people to their toes and forced them to move and enjoy.

Wajih Farooqi and Abdul Hanan who performed in the festival also delivered a remarkable performance that was unexpected for the people those were present on the occasion.

