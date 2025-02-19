Open Menu

KPCTA, Dosti Foundation Organizes Peshawar Literary Festival 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

KPCTA, Dosti Foundation organizes Peshawar Literary Festival 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Dosti Welfare Foundation and Commissioner Peshawar jointly organized fourth Dosti Peshawar Literary Festival 2025 at Nishtar Hall on Wednesday.

The festival was part of the provincial government’s drug-free Peshawar campaign. The event also included Kathak Katha Sufi dance, musical performance by a youth band, discussion increasing drug addiction among youth and its impact on society.

Actors from Hazarawal theatre also performed a play titled “Sannata” (silence) highlighting issues of domestic violence against women, the challenges faced by families due to drug addiction and other social problems.

During the event, Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak performed the Kathak Katha Sufi dance while Zwand Parast band also presented musical performance.

Students of Fine Arts also participated in the event and exhibited their artworks and fashion design pieces at Nishtar Hall.

A discussion was also held wherein Dr Khalid Mufti, Dr Abida Nazir, Aslam Mir, and other experts discussed the growing issue of drug addiction among youth and its detrimental effects on society.

More Stories From Pakistan