UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Establishes Helpline 1422 To Facilitate Tourists

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KPCTA establishes helpline 1422 to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has established helpline-1422 to facilitate tourists to refrain from inconveniences and miseries to make their day full with joy and entertain.

A larger number of tourists are thronging from different parts of the country to enjoy recreational and scenic spots with peaceful, lovely, and pleasant weather in KP, said a news release received here on Monday.

"KP is a world's renowned paradise for tourists and the brilliant green valley is a major source of attraction and inspiration for them." The KPCTA has already constituted welcome baths, helplines, and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign dignitaries to reach their destination with comfort.

"People should call on helpline-1422 to get any information regarding their destinations and places." The incumbent government is taking tremendous measures to booms the tourism industry in the country.

Meanwhile, immense tourists thronged to Malam Jabba to enjoy the pleasant rainy weather. Malam Jabba, a famous hill station and ski resort in Swat valley offers a variety of opportunities to the tourists which is become the preferred choice for tourists seeking adventure during the summer season.

The people are coming to Malam Jabba along with family to relish their day by riding on chair lifting, zip lining. hiking, trekking, skiing, ice skating, and human slingshot. Besides Malam Jabba are offering affordable accommodation for tourists as well.

Related Topics

Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Family All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

LHC moved seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as ..

LHC moved seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-President

8 minutes ago
 UAE’s Falcon 40B Dominates Leaderboard: Ranks 1 ..

UAE’s Falcon 40B Dominates Leaderboard: Ranks 1 globally in latest Hugging Fac ..

8 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-Gen ..

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-General

53 minutes ago
 Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

2 hours ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.