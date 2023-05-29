KPCTA establishes helpline 1422 to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has established helpline-1422 to facilitate tourists to refrain from inconveniences and miseries to make their day full with joy and entertain.

A larger number of tourists are thronging from different parts of the country to enjoy recreational and scenic spots with peaceful, lovely, and pleasant weather in KP, said a news release received here on Monday.

"KP is a world's renowned paradise for tourists and the brilliant green valley is a major source of attraction and inspiration for them." The KPCTA has already constituted welcome baths, helplines, and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign dignitaries to reach their destination with comfort.

"People should call on helpline-1422 to get any information regarding their destinations and places." The incumbent government is taking tremendous measures to booms the tourism industry in the country.

Meanwhile, immense tourists thronged to Malam Jabba to enjoy the pleasant rainy weather. Malam Jabba, a famous hill station and ski resort in Swat valley offers a variety of opportunities to the tourists which is become the preferred choice for tourists seeking adventure during the summer season.

The people are coming to Malam Jabba along with family to relish their day by riding on chair lifting, zip lining. hiking, trekking, skiing, ice skating, and human slingshot. Besides Malam Jabba are offering affordable accommodation for tourists as well.