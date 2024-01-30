The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Department of International Relations at Peshawar University and the International Relations Students Association, hosted a two-day "Grand Peace Fair" on Tuesday

The aim was to orient the youth of the province towards diversity, promote peace and harmony, and project a positive image of the province and the merged areas. Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), Amir Abdullah, and Brigadier Tashfeen attended the event as chief guests. The president of IRSA, Ahmad Ali Khan, and the in-charge of IRSA, Dr Khurshaid, were also present on the occasion.

On the first day, a panel discussion on peace was arranged and moderated by Dr Sami Raza. The panel included Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) Amir Abdullah, Professor Dr Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardi, Senior Journalist Mushtaq Yusufzai, Dr Amir Raza, and Senior Journalist Shams Mohammad.

The participants discussed the situation in the merged districts and elsewhere in the country.

The panel discussion emphasized that the establishment of peace is vital for the growth of a healthy society, and every member of society must endeavor to achieve this objective without considering petty interests and differences.

Participants emphasized the need for a true analysis of any situation and making the right decisions, ignoring speculations and rumors. They said that holding such events would help counter negative narratives, change the mindset of people, and project a softer image of the province and the newly merged districts.

On this occasion, the students of newly merged districts showcased the artifacts of their respective districts, including Hujra, depicting the culture of tribal areas. food stalls were also established by students. Various cultural and musical events, including traditional Waziri Attanr dances, were also arranged by KPCTA. The instrumentalists from the newly merged districts enthralled the participants with their performances.

