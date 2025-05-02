KPCTA hosts training workshop for hospitality, tourism stakeholders

The Tourist Services Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged a two-day training workshop to enhance the skills of stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Tourist Services Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) arranged a two-day training workshop to enhance the skills of stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The workshop was held in University of Swat and attended by participants including students, journalists, vloggers, hospitality professionals and faculty members from Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Hospitality Management.

KPCTA Director Admin and Finance Umar Arshad Khan, Deputy Controller Muhammad Tanvir, Procurement Manager Zeeshan Majeed, Head of Tourism Department University of Swat, Dr Zarawar Khan, Provost Fida Hussain, Dr Atif and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

The training focused on vital areas including business Management Information Systems (BMIS), digital marketing, use of IT in tourism development, online booking platforms and strategies for improving tourist experiences.

Renowned trainer Taimur Malik moderated training sessions equipping participants with practical knowledge on online hotel and restaurant management, travel agency services, digital tools to improve service delivery in tourism and methods to address industry challenges.

An interactive questions and answer session also took place wherein participants shared feedback and explore real-world applications of the training.

The participants praised the KPCTA for its efforts in organizing the event and providing valuable training to enhance tourism services in KP.