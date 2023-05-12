UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Jashan-e-Baharan Festival Spills Colors Of Local Culture At Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KPCTA Jashan-e-Baharan festival spills colors of local culture at Orakzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, has organized the three-day "Jashan-e-Baharan" festival scheduled from May 12 to 14 in Kharasha-Khwa Stori Khel at Orakzai District.

The festival is promoting and projecting tourism in the province, especially in the merged districts of KP, said a news release received here on Friday.

The food, cultural and traditional stalls have been established during the festival to entertain the participants.

Sports competitions including jeep races, cycle races, cricket, volleyball, paragliding, karate, motorcycle races, and tent pegging were also arranged to entertain the people with healthy and thrilling games.

The festival is also showcasing musical performances, traditional Khattak dance, recitals by local poets, and a spectacular firework display to be held at the conclusion of the festival.

Director General of KPCTA, Bakhtiar Khan said that the purpose of organizing the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival in the Orakzai tribal district was to invite tourists and locals to participate in tourism and cultural activities.

The initiative was not only promoting tourism in the region but also strengthening employment opportunities and the local economy, he added.

