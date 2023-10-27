KPCTA organizes rally to mark 27th October as Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) held a walk on Friday to mark October 27th as the Black Day when Indian forces illegally landed in Srinagar on this day in 1947, starting a chapter of occupation, subjugation and oppression for the innocent people living in the occupied valley.

The walk started from Peshawar sports Complex and was participated by a large number of people from various sections of the society. Staff from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Tourism Police, Sports Department and students from different schools took part in the walk.

The Black Day is observed every year to protest against the Indian illegal occupation and to remind the world community of its commitments regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that advocate the right to plebiscite for Kashmiris.

The participants of the walk tied black bands on their arms and carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. A one-minute silence was also observed and the participants carried banners with anti-Indian slogans. Director General of the Directorate of Sports Affairs, Khalid Khan, addressed the rally and stated that Pakistan does not accept Article 370, which provides special status to the occupied region because they seek the independence of Kashmir, as it is not part of India.

He lamented that the Narendra Modi Government repealed the law and changed Article 35.

He further emphasized that the observance of Kashmir Black Day was to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

He added that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was an integral part of Pakistan and the day was not far when Kashmiris would be able to break the shackles of subjugation and join Pakistan.

He also stressed that the ongoing barbarism of Indian forces against the Kashmiris cannot be concealed from the eyes of the international community and soon the oppressed Kashmiris will attain their right to self-determination. The Indian Army invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947 in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

GM Culture and Tourism, Sajjad Hameed mentioned that every Pakistani child stands with the Kashmiris, and the time was not far when occupied Kashmir would be freed from Indian oppression. He noted that India usurped the identity of Kashmiris four years ago and imposed the world's longest curfew in occupied Kashmir.

APP/ijz/1720