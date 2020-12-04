UrduPoint.com
KPCTA Organizing Survival Camp To Train Youth For Adventure Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) in collaboration with the experts of famed Discovery, National Geographic and Oxygen channels has decided to arrange a training camp for youth to learn skills to cope with harsh weather conditions, difficult situation and disasters in the hilly and forest areas.

Keeping in view the aspiration and spirit of youth for thrilling activities, the KP-CTA took initiative to promote adventure tourism and attract the youth towards healthy activities in the province, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The survival camp is going on at the scenic resort Malam Jabba in Swat Valley, where the expert trainers are imparting training and skills to the youth as to how survive in disaster and difficult situation during adventure tourism.

Noted experts Chad Keel of the Discovery Channel, Reza Eric Allah Bakhshi of the National Geographic Channel, Kody Sheerwood from the Oxygen Channel and national athlete Samar Khan, are impart training to the youth.

In the first phase, fresh youth are being given training while the already trained youth would undergo refresher courses in the second phase starting from December 6-12.

Around 75 youth including male and female from across the country are learning skills about use of essential items and making fire at a difficult and tough situation, water filtration, establishing a shelter, getting out of challenging conditions and others at the survival camp.

The organizers said the training would help encourage youth to go out for adventure tourism, including trekking, camping and other activities in the scenic hilly resorts of the province.

