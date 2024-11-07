KPCTA penalize hotels, restaurants for not submitting registration fee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Teams of the Tourist Services Wing (TSW) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Thursday conducted a raid on various hotels and restaurants in Peshawar and fined owners them for not submitting registration and license fees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Teams of the Tourist Services Wing (TSW) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) on Thursday conducted a raid on various hotels and restaurants in Peshawar and fined owners them for not submitting registration and license fees.

The teams comprising inspectors and other staff members including Shahid Raza, Abbas Bahadur, Mansoor, Majid Hameed, Imran Haider, Abrar Ahmad, Naumanullah and Farhan Khan visited various localities in Peshawar City including Hayatabad, Karkhano Market, University Town, Warsak Road, Peshawar Saddar, Pishtakhara Chowk, Charsadda Road, Hayatabad Toll Plaza, Ring Road, GT Road, Zaryab Colony and Dilzak Road to check hotels and restaurants.

During the visit, the teams fined several hotels and restaurants for failing to submit registration and license fees and issued final notices to several outlets to fulfil legal obligations.

Final notices were issued to Donor House, Khana Khas Restaurant, Khyber Shinwari, Zaiqa, Hujra Restaurant, Musafir Fish, Khyber Afghan Restaurant, Green Palace, Al-Khalid Hotel, Swat Hotel and several others.

The purpose of the campaign was to complete the registration process of hotels and restaurants and ensure the provision of quality and hygienic food for tourists visiting Peshawar.