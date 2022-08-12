UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Plans Mega Events To Mark Diamond Jubilee Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) along with the Directorate General of Sports and the Youth Affairs has organized mega events as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan at the Peshawar Sports Complex on August 14.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Abid Khan Wazir while talking about the ongoing preparations for the marking of the day said that the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm.

He said that there would be a series of specific events and activities for womenfolk to entertain the spectators on this special occasion.

The activities, he added, include Rickshaw and Tanga races besides other events of adventure sports for the participants.

The Jeeps, Vintage Classic car show and Motorbike show are also part of the celebrations to be arranged in collaboration with the Frontier Club. A music concert with the famous musicians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also on the cards to entertain the audience with their melodious voices besides traditional Rabab and Sitar music.

The events would end up with a display of huge fireworks at night time to add much splendour to the gala.

