KPCTA, PPC arrange seminar, Ghazal night for families of journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Jointly organized Gulshan Aziz Photo Exhibition, seminar and Ghazal night for the families of journalists at Nishtar Hall on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the event was inaugurated by the caretaker advisor for tourism and culture, Zafar Mehmood, in the presence of Director General of KPCTA, Bakhtiar Khan ,Director General Khan-e-Farhang, Asghar Khusroabadi and President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik.

Various photos related to culture and tourism were displayed in the photo exhibition and received praise from the attendees. The first prize of the photo exhibition was awarded to Shehryar Anjum of the Associated Press of Pakistan, followed by Bilawal Arbab and Hamza Khan. Shehryar Anjum received Rs. 20,000, while the second and third position holders received Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

Addressing the event, the caretaker advisor for tourism and culture, Zafar Mehmood emphasized that Pakistan is a country richly endowed with numerous tourist attractions, and visitors can enjoy all four seasons here. He highlighted the importance of social media in promoting the tourism sector, noting that the world has become aware of the beauty of Pakistan through social, print and electronic media.

He said that the photographers should capture the beauty of Pakistan and inform foreigners about the country's hospitality, friendly atmosphere and peaceful environment. He also suggested that cultural representatives would visit Iran to promote the beauty and rich traditions of the people living in Pakistan.

Furthermore, he said that the beauty of the KP province would be explored and cultural events would be arranged in districts such as Bannu, Hazara, Abbottabad, D. I. Khan and Swat.

The Director General of KPCTA stated that the promotion of tourism would not only attract foreign tourists to KP but also strengthen the economic conditions of the local population. He emphasized the need for sustainable tourism and acknowledged it as one of the biggest challenges faced by the tourism industry. He assured that the government would provide all necessary facilities, including hotels and developed infrastructure, to facilitate tourists.

He also mentioned ongoing projects to promote tourism through Public-Private Partnerships and the launch of four integrated tourism zones to open new tourist sites. In addition, rest houses would be established in areas with inadequate accommodation facilities and camping pods would be installed in areas without rest houses. Currently, ten tourist spots have camping pods installed.

The President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, appreciated the efforts of KPCTA in promoting tourism and culture in KP and organizing the event for the journalist community. He highlighted the contributions of photojournalist Gulshan Aziz and encouraged journalists to play a role in promoting the natural beauty and peaceful environment of KP.

Renowned Ghazal maestro, Hamid Ali, performed at the event and captivated the audience with his exceptional singing, including his specialty, Ghazal. He mesmerized the audience with his talent for combining music with poetry.

Famous Pashto singer, Sitara Younas also performed at the event and sang various cultural and traditional folk songs.