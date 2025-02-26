Open Menu

KPCTA Seals Unregistered Travel Agencies, Hotels In Peshawar, Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM

KPCTA seals unregistered travel agencies, hotels in Peshawar, Abbottabad

The Tourist Services Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) conducted raids and sealed several unregistered travel agencies, hotels and restaurants in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Tourist Services Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) conducted raids and sealed several unregistered travel agencies, hotels and restaurants in Peshawar.

Following the directives of Tourist Services Wing Controller Umar Arshad Khan, Manager Regulation Zeeshan Majeed along with Additional Assistant Commissioner, Peshawar City, Waseem Yousaf, Deputy Manager Licensing, Afrasiab Khattak and personnel of Tourism Police carried out an operation at Chowk Yadgar and sealed Karwan Hudaibiya Hajj and Umrah Services for lack of renewal of its license.

Similarly, in Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima and the staff of Tourist Services Wing took action against several eateries, including Manchi Z’s food Planet, Al-Badar Hotel, Soul Strings, Ole and Tosu, Aroma, Fareedullah Fish Point and Shandar Fish Point.

During the operation, several hotels and restaurants were sealed and others were issued notices.

Controller Tourist Services Wing and KPCTA Director Admin and Finance Umar Arshad said that these hotels and restaurants had been repeatedly issued notices but they failed to renew their registration and licenses.

He said that the Tourist Services Wing inspectors were conducting inspections to ensure quality services to the tourists.

He said that our Primary goal was to ensure that visitors received the best possible facilities and services at hotels and restaurants across the province.

Recent Stories

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

14 minutes ago
 CM orders to provide best medical treatment facili ..

CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..

14 minutes ago
 ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estat ..

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen ..

BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..

14 minutes ago
 Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spre ..

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims

1 hour ago
 UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactf ..

UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 3 persons hurt in road mishap

3 persons hurt in road mishap

55 seconds ago
 KPCTA seals unregistered travel agencies, hotels i ..

KPCTA seals unregistered travel agencies, hotels in Peshawar, Abbottabad

56 seconds ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese w ..

IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese workers at Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel ..

58 seconds ago
 Legal professionals: The guardians of Constitution

Legal professionals: The guardians of Constitution

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan