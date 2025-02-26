KPCTA Seals Unregistered Travel Agencies, Hotels In Peshawar, Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM
The Tourist Services Wing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) conducted raids and sealed several unregistered travel agencies, hotels and restaurants in Peshawar
Following the directives of Tourist Services Wing Controller Umar Arshad Khan, Manager Regulation Zeeshan Majeed along with Additional Assistant Commissioner, Peshawar City, Waseem Yousaf, Deputy Manager Licensing, Afrasiab Khattak and personnel of Tourism Police carried out an operation at Chowk Yadgar and sealed Karwan Hudaibiya Hajj and Umrah Services for lack of renewal of its license.
Similarly, in Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima and the staff of Tourist Services Wing took action against several eateries, including Manchi Z’s food Planet, Al-Badar Hotel, Soul Strings, Ole and Tosu, Aroma, Fareedullah Fish Point and Shandar Fish Point.
During the operation, several hotels and restaurants were sealed and others were issued notices.
Controller Tourist Services Wing and KPCTA Director Admin and Finance Umar Arshad said that these hotels and restaurants had been repeatedly issued notices but they failed to renew their registration and licenses.
He said that the Tourist Services Wing inspectors were conducting inspections to ensure quality services to the tourists.
He said that our Primary goal was to ensure that visitors received the best possible facilities and services at hotels and restaurants across the province.
IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese workers at Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel ..
Legal professionals: The guardians of Constitution
