KPCTA, Sports Directorate Organize Recreational Trip For Special Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Directorate General of sports on Saturday organized a three-day trip to Nathia Gali for special men and women of Special Life Foundation.

During the trip, special persons visited Khanspur Church, Ayobia, Donga Gali Pipeline and Nathia Gali track exploring various beautiful spots.

The aim of trip was to provide special individuals, especially the women with opportunities to enjoy beauty of these tourist spots.

The participants appreciated efforts of KPCTA and Directorate General of Sports for providing recreational opportunities to them. They also suggested organizing more such events in future.

