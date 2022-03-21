KPCTA to hold event for paying tribute to Ghani Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is arranging an event on March 24 at Ghani Khan Dheri, Charsadda to pay tribute to the renowned Pashto poet and thinker Ghani Khan on his 26th anniversary.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the ceremony will be held at Ghani Dheri area, Ghani's native village in Charsadda district.

KPCTA is aimed towards the promotion and preservation culture, Arts and tourism. In this regard the famous personality who contributed a whole hearted life to Pashto culture and especially literature are given prior importance.

The aim of the event is to pay tribute to Ghani Khan's contributions to art, peace, literature and humanism while the ceremony will also elaborate the importance of his poetry and contribution to literature of Pashto language.

Well known Pashto poet and academician Professor Abaseen Yousafzai along with Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Prof.

Dr. Waqar Ali Shah, Dr. Samiuddin, and Dr. Tanha will participate in the event. Academia students, Local elders, officials and followers and fans of Ghani Khan Poetry are also expected to attend the event.

Ghani Khan, also called the "Mad Philosopher", whose poetic depth, uniqueness, individuality, diversity, and imaginative colorfulness are matchlessness self-indulging traits only owned by him. Ghani was the eldest child of the revered independence activist Abdul Ghaffar Khan aka Bacha Khan.

However, he shunned politics and became a painter, sculptor art and a poet par excellence. Ghani Khan was born in 1914 in Hashtnagar, Charsadda, or ancient Pushkalavati, which was the capital of the mighty Gandhara civilization; and in this sense, his artistic forays have a primordial touch to them.

This event will serve to revive and reiterate the artist work of Ghani Khan as it will be documented and published later to add to his life of literature contribution.