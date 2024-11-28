KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority in collaboration with Frontier 4x4 Club and Land Rover Club, will organize the 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on December 1st, 2024 at the River Indus at Hund, Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority in collaboration with Frontier 4x4 Club and Land Rover Club, will organize the 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on December 1st, 2024 at the River Indus at Hund, Swabi.

Over one hundred 4x4 jeeps from various cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Abbottabad and Peshawar are expected to participate in the race, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Additionally, the Vintage and Classic Car Show will be held on Saturday, November 30th, at Peshawar Services Club, featuring over 50 cars, including models from 1935 to 1980.

For the jeep race, a 5-kilometer track would be prepared, consisting of swift river currents and rocky terrain along the Indus River.

The race will start at 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:00 PM, featuring three categories which includes Category A Vehicles with engine capacity 0 to 2500cc, Category B Vehicles with engine capacity 2500cc and above while Category C is Open category.

The Vintage and Classic Car Show will attract car enthusiasts from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, who will participate with their antique vehicles. The event is being held in collaboration with the Classic Land Rover group and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

The 15th Annual Vintage and Classic Car Show will be hosted at the Peshawar Services Club. After the show in Peshawar, the car rally will proceed via Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Moro, and the Thar Desert, ultimately reaching Karachi. The car rally will also visit Bala Hissar Fort and then travel to Hund, Swabi, where it will join the 4x4 Jeep Race.

The car show will display classic vehicles, including Mercedes, Jaguar Ford, Chevrolet, Mini, VW, Land Rover, 4x4 jeeps, motorcycles and other vintage cars. Enthusiasts from across the country will showcase their collections at the event.The traditional Khattak dance performances and live Rabab music sessions will also be arranged during the show.