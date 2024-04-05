KPCTA to run another train safari to Takht Bhai relics during Eid

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is going to run another train safari trip to the historic Takht Bhai relics during Eid ul Fitr on Saturday April 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is going to run another train safari trip to the historic Takht Bhai relics during Eid ul Fitr on Saturday April 13.

These Buddha-era archaeology sites have been declared world heritage by UNESCO. The decision was taken at a meeting held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Advisor on Tourism, Culture, and Museums & Archeology Zahid Chanzeb in the chair. Besides others, Secretary Tourism Muhammad Bakhtiar, KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat and Manager Events Hassina Shaukat also attended the meeting.

Zahid Chanzeb said that the KPCTA was once again organizing a daylong guided train tour for the families to the historic Takht Bhai Buddhist ruins to explore the historical significance of this remarkable international site to the world after overwhelming demand from the tourists and heritage lovers. He said the train tour was also aimed at promoting religious tourism and apprising the people of the KP’s rich history and heritage sites. He said the train safari would take tourists from Saddar Cantt Railway Station at 9:00 AM and it would reach Takht Bhai Railway Station after sightseeing stops at various stations, including Peshawar City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan.

“The tourists would be briefed on the historic significance of UNESCO’s World Heritage site besides visiting ancient monasteries inside the Buddhism Archaeological Complex,” he revealed, adding that the event was meant to inform the visitors about the traditions, culture of the Buddha era and the religious importance of these relics to Buddhism followers, who often visited these sites for prayers and meditation.

Zahid Chanzeb reiterated the pledge that more tourism activities would be organized for the entertainment of domestic and foreign tourists to continue the promotion of tourism in the province. The train safari tour is one of the big steps ahead of such endeavors in this regard.

KPCTA DG Barkatullah Marwat on this occasion said that the authority was arranging another guided tour for the families and tourists to highlight the grandeur of the heritage sites in KP and apprise the people of ancient history and culture of this ancient part of the world as well.

He said that besides KPCTA staff members, the tourists would also be facilitated by the Tourism Police so that the tourists could fully enjoy the fun-filled event during Eid ul Fitr.

Upon arrival, the tourists would be welcomed with vibrant tunes of a traditional band performance at the Saddar Cantt Railway Station, Peshawar, and then the train would start chugging towards Takht Bhai. Throughout the excursion, the participants would explore the remnants of the 1st Century A.D. of Buddhist Civilization. Takht Bhai stands as a testament to the grandeur of ancient Buddhist monastic centers declared by UNESCO as one of the rich World Heritage sites.

