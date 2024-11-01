Open Menu

KPCTA To Set Up KP Pavilion At Lok Mela Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Chief Minister on Culture and Tourism Zahid Chanzeb said on Friday that KP Pavilion would be established at the Lok Mela to showcase the province’s diverse culture and tourism potential at the folk festival and clinch another award like the last year for the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the Conference Room of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA).

KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider, Director of Administration and Finance Omar Arshad Khan, Manager Events Haseena Shaukat, and relevant officials also attended the meeting.

Chanzeb said that the Lok Mela would be held in Islamabad starting from November 8-17. At the festival, artisans from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given the opportunity to set up stalls to showcase their skills and sell their handicrafts.

Traditional rabab music and Kalash and Khattak dances would be the center of attraction for tourists.

KPCTA DG Tashfeen Haider said that more than 25 stalls displaying handicrafts and cultural items would be set up in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion.

The pavilion, he added, would also showcase videos and documentaries about various tourist destinations and traditional foods of the province, along with an information desk for tourists. The musical gathering at the KP Pavilion will take place on November 13, featuring performances by KP artists and singers.

He emphasized that the purpose of participating in the festival was to present a soft image of the province, inform the world about its rich cultural and traditional heritage, and support the province's artists.

