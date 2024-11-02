KPCTA To Setup KP Pavilion At Lok Mela Islamabad Starting From Nov 8-17; CM's Advisor
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has decided to set up KP Pavilion at Lok Mela, hoping KP diverse culture and vast tourism potential will bring more laurels for province.
Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Culture and Tourism Zahid Chanzeb has said that KP Pavilion would be established at the Lok Mela to showcase the province’s diverse culture and tourism potential at the folk festival and clinch another award.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the Conference Room of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.
KPCTA Director General Tashfeen Haider, Director Administartion and Finance Omar Arshad Khan, Manager Events Haseena Shaukat and other officials also attended the meeting.
Chanzeb said that Lok Mela would be held in Islamabad starting November 8-17. The KP, as well as Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and other provinces would set up pavilions to showcase their cultures and tourism potential of their respective provinces at the gala.
In the festival, artisans from various districts of KP would be given opportunity to set up stalls to showcase their skills and sell their handicrafts. Traditional rubab music and Kalash and Khattak dances would be the centre of attraction for tourists.
KPCTA DG Tashfeen Haider said that millions of local and foreign tourists visit the pavilion each year. More than 25 stalls displaying handicrafts and cultural items would be set up in the KP Pavilion.
Also, KP traditional foods such as Painda, Chapli Kebab, Tikka Boti and Chicken Boti as well as Kalashi cultural dance and rubab music would be other features of gleeful gala.
The pavilion would also showcase videos and documentaries about various tourist destinations and traditional foods of the province, along with an information desk for tourists.
The musical gathering at the KP Pavilion will take place on November 13 (Wednesday), featuring performances by KP artistes and singers.
Tashfeen Haider emphasized that the purpose of participating in the festival was to present a soft image of the province, and inform the world about its rich cultural and traditional heritage, and support the province's artistes.
The much-awaited annual Lok Mela will be held at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from November 8-17, presenting a diverse cultural extravaganza for the art lovers.
The event is being arranged by Lok Virsa, which is an autonomous cultural organisation working under the National Heritage and Culture Division.
Preparations for the Lok Mela are underway to make it a success by adding all the attractions.
As this year’s festival will mark the golden jubilee celebrations of Lok Virsa (1974-2024), several new and innovative attractions are being added to the event.
The objective is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective and provide a much-needed platform to the master artisans, folk artistes, folk musicians and folk dancers to demonstrate their skills at the national level.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman arrested for killing father13 seconds ago
-
Empowering youth essential for stability, combating terrorism: Raisani16 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations10 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan10 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over loss of precious lives in Thul accident10 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh10 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan vows to bring killers of police cop to justice20 minutes ago
-
SACM urges collective effort to eradicate polio20 minutes ago
-
Govt to create meaningful opportunities for youths: Mashhood20 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to setup fund for education emergency program: Official20 minutes ago
-
Climate financing for developing countries should be priority at COP 29: Sherry Rehman50 minutes ago
-
Secretary Info, PIO offer condolences to APP Director Jabbar Zakria on the loss of his mother1 hour ago