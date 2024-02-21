KPCTA To Start Takht Bhai Safari Train From March 3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) have announced to start Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists from March 3.
It is the first tour that was arranged by KPCTA to take tourists to UNESCO heritage sites situated in KP.
In first phase, about 130 tourist families would be taken to Peshawar Saddar Railway Station at 9:00 AM from where they would proceed to historic places including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, Nowshera and Mardan.
Tourists would also be taken for a visit to Takht Bhai relics where they would be briefed about historic facts about ancient Buddhist worship places.
A guide tour would also be arranged for orientation of women and families about relics of Buddha era. The tourist would be welcomed at Saddar Railway Station by traditional music and they were provided information about Buddha architecture during their journey.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior management course officers visit WASA head office5 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine underway for promotion of religious tourism5 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after alleged encounter5 minutes ago
-
Another girl re-united with parents through “Mera Pyara App”15 minutes ago
-
PESCO imposes Rs 6.987mln fine on 247 power pilferers25 minutes ago
-
IT exports up by 39% in January: Minister25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five kite makers, sellers with a large number of kites25 minutes ago
-
Scholarships awarded among 61 GCWUS students25 minutes ago
-
Three gamblers held25 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala division commissioner chairs district anti-polio committee meeting25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles35 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues weather warning35 minutes ago