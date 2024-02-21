Open Menu

KPCTA To Start Takht Bhai Safari Train From March 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KPCTA to start Takht Bhai Safari Train from March 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) have announced to start Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists from March 3.

It is the first tour that was arranged by KPCTA to take tourists to UNESCO heritage sites situated in KP.

In first phase, about 130 tourist families would be taken to Peshawar Saddar Railway Station at 9:00 AM from where they would proceed to historic places including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, Nowshera and Mardan.

Tourists would also be taken for a visit to Takht Bhai relics where they would be briefed about historic facts about ancient Buddhist worship places.

A guide tour would also be arranged for orientation of women and families about relics of Buddha era. The tourist would be welcomed at Saddar Railway Station by traditional music and they were provided information about Buddha architecture during their journey.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Visit Guide Mardan Nowshera Saddar March Women From

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

14 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

41 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

15 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan