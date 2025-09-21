Open Menu

KPCTA Wins Gold Award In P@SHA 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

KPCTA wins Gold Award in P@SHA 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has won the Gold Award of Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITeS (P@SHA) 2025.

According to the Department of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums, KPCTA was recognized as the outstanding organization among 1,633 institutions.

Meanwhile, NADRA’s E-Sahulat and KP IT board’s Dastak App were declared runner-ups.

Secretary Tourism, Dr. Abdul Samad Sunday said that the tourism digital app, developed in collaboration with the KITE Project, has highlighted the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the global stage.

He added that laying the foundation for a digital future marks another milestone for the province.

Dr. Samad further stated that the tourism vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will gain international recognition and the innovation and hard work of the Culture and Tourism Authority have now been acknowledged at the national level.

APP/vak

