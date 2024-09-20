KPCVE holds seminar on drug abuse, youth delinquency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In pursuance to the approval of the “Strategy on Prevention Drug Abuse and Youth Delinquency in Higher Education Institutions” and in line with the directions of the Secretary Higher Education, Kamran Ahmed Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) holds seminar on Drug Abuse and youth delinquency at Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) here today.

The seminar aimed at raising awareness among students, faculty, and the community about the growing threat of drug abuse and its detrimental effects, especially on the youth.

The seminar gathered experts, faculty members, students and KPCVE representatives discuss strategies for combating drug abuse and its connection to violent extremism. The seminar was started with the opening remarks from Dr. Qasim Khan, Director General, KPCVE on the aims and objectives of the activity.

He highlighted the causes of drug abuse and the explained the steps involved in the drive. Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KPCVE, underscored the significance of treating drug abuse as a national priority. He emphasized that the youth, being the high-risk group, require targeted interventions to shield them from the dual threats of substance abuse and radicalization.

"Drug abuse is not merely a health concern; it is a societal challenge that erodes our social fabric and is often linked to criminal activities, including violent extremism, which further destabilizes communities," Dr.

Ayaz Khan stated.

The keynote speaker, Professor Dr. Asfandyar, Peace and Conflict Studies Department University of Peshawar, shed light on the psychological, social, and economic impacts of drug addiction. He stressed the need for a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to effectively address the issue.

Professor Dr Waqar Ahmad, Deputy Director of Institute of Management Sciences highlighted the critical role of educational institutions in fostering awareness and resilience among students. "Universities and institutions of higher education play a pivotal role in prevention by engaging students in meaningful discussions and offering counselling services," he remarked.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session, where participants, including students, had the opportunity to engage with the speakers.

Followed by the seminar, a rally for awareness on the issue was also conducted wherein huge number of participants were present.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with educational institutions to create more platforms for dialogue on pressing issues like drug abuse and violent extremism.

