KPCVE Organizes Seminar On Prevention Of Drug Abuse
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) on Thursday organized a one-day seminar at Government College Peshawar on the issue of drug abuse and the social problems arising from it.
The seminar was to develop strategies to prevent drug addiction and raise awareness among students and the broader community about its dangers and consequences.
Prominent experts from various fields, including Deputy Director HED Zakaria Khan, Professor Dr Nadia Khan Betani, KPCVE Principal Research Officer Muhammad Uzair, Chairman of the Islamic Studies Department at Government College Peshawar, and Deputy Director of the Student Society, along with leading professionals from education, healthcare, and drug prevention & rehabilitation sectors, addressed the seminar.
Professor Dr Usman Shah, Chairman of the Character-Building Committee at Government College Peshawar, in his detailed presentation, highlighted the alarming rise in drug abuse among youth in Pakistan, particularly in KP. He emphasized the socio-economic and psychological factors contributing to drug addiction and called for immediate attention and joint efforts.
Psychology expert Professor Dr Behroz Khan participated in a panel discussion along with medical experts specializing in drug treatment and social workers actively involved in rehabilitation efforts.
The panel stressed the importance of early and timely intervention, the role of families in supporting affected individuals, and the need to strengthen laws to curb drug trafficking.
The seminar’s interactive session focused on empowering students to advocate for a drug-free life. Students actively engaged in the session, asking questions related to the topic. Real-life success stories were also shared of individuals who had successfully overcome drug addiction and became productive members of society.
KPCVE Principal Research Officer Aimal Riaz Khan, speaking at the seminar, mentioned that the Centre of Excellence, under the directives of Secretary of Higher Education Captain (r) Kamran Ahmad Afridi and leadership of KPCVE Chief Coordination Officer Dr Ayaz Khan, and Director General Dr Qasim Khan, is fully committed to eliminating drug use among the youth.
He stated that this series of seminars would continue in collaboration with educational institutions of national repute across KP to raise awareness among all segments of society, particularly the youth.
He further stated that drug abuse is a serious issue that leads to crimes, extremism, violence, and radicalism in our society. Aimal Riaz Khan emphasized that it is our responsibility to provide the youth with the necessary knowledge and information to make informed decisions about their health and future.
Recent Stories
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers for Tank police’s martyres offered9 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister represents Federal Govt at Grand Jirga in CM House9 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister with high-level govt cum business delegation calls on Army Chief10 minutes ago
-
Health facilities being upgraded in district : DHO19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan largest space festivities concludes at IST19 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar on media29 minutes ago
-
Officers of 36th SMC visit BISP office29 minutes ago
-
NPCIHA Tando Adam organizes rally29 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs in Chichawatni30 minutes ago
-
Two involved in online blackmailing arrested39 minutes ago
-
75% challans of 2024 cases submitted in courts: SSP Rawalpindi39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan girls empowerment forum launched39 minutes ago