KPCVE Organizes Seminar On Prevention Of Drug Abuse

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) on Thursday organized a one-day seminar at Government College Peshawar on the issue of drug abuse and the social problems arising from it.

The seminar was to develop strategies to prevent drug addiction and raise awareness among students and the broader community about its dangers and consequences.

Prominent experts from various fields, including Deputy Director HED Zakaria Khan, Professor Dr Nadia Khan Betani, KPCVE Principal Research Officer Muhammad Uzair, Chairman of the Islamic Studies Department at Government College Peshawar, and Deputy Director of the Student Society, along with leading professionals from education, healthcare, and drug prevention & rehabilitation sectors, addressed the seminar.

Professor Dr Usman Shah, Chairman of the Character-Building Committee at Government College Peshawar, in his detailed presentation, highlighted the alarming rise in drug abuse among youth in Pakistan, particularly in KP. He emphasized the socio-economic and psychological factors contributing to drug addiction and called for immediate attention and joint efforts.

Psychology expert Professor Dr Behroz Khan participated in a panel discussion along with medical experts specializing in drug treatment and social workers actively involved in rehabilitation efforts.

The panel stressed the importance of early and timely intervention, the role of families in supporting affected individuals, and the need to strengthen laws to curb drug trafficking.

The seminar’s interactive session focused on empowering students to advocate for a drug-free life. Students actively engaged in the session, asking questions related to the topic. Real-life success stories were also shared of individuals who had successfully overcome drug addiction and became productive members of society.

KPCVE Principal Research Officer Aimal Riaz Khan, speaking at the seminar, mentioned that the Centre of Excellence, under the directives of Secretary of Higher Education Captain (r) Kamran Ahmad Afridi and leadership of KPCVE Chief Coordination Officer Dr Ayaz Khan, and Director General Dr Qasim Khan, is fully committed to eliminating drug use among the youth.

He stated that this series of seminars would continue in collaboration with educational institutions of national repute across KP to raise awareness among all segments of society, particularly the youth.

He further stated that drug abuse is a serious issue that leads to crimes, extremism, violence, and radicalism in our society. Aimal Riaz Khan emphasized that it is our responsibility to provide the youth with the necessary knowledge and information to make informed decisions about their health and future.

More Stories From Pakistan