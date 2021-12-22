UrduPoint.com

KPDOAM Discovers Pre-historic Archaeological Sites In Mohmand District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Archeology and Museums ( KPDOAM) team has started archaeological survey for the first time in the history of Mohmand district.

Director Archeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad told APP that the survey results are exciting where team discovered pre-historic caves, rock carvings, Buddhist and Hindu Shahi archaeological sites He said that so far 53 archaeological sites have been surveyed and documented in different Tehsils of Mohmand district .

He said that total cost of the this survey is two million for the whole district.

As an archaeologist, Dr Abdul Samad said that this is unique and interesting as this scientific archaeological survey is being carried out for the first time in the history of this region and KPDOAM is looking forward for more exciting discoveries as this region remained the crossroad and boarded region even in ancient times.

He said that archeological discoveries will highlight Mohmand district on world map differently and portraying this remote area as a center of civilization and different cultures.

