KPDOAM starts scientific excavations of Baho Buddhist site

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (KPDOAM) teams have started scientific excavations of Baho Buddhist site here at Swabi district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 )

Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad told APP that from the numismatic and epigraphic evidence, the site can be dated to 4th-5th Century A.D.

He said the site was visited and partially excavated by British officers of Guide Mess (archaeologists) in 1900. The main stupa measures 22 square meters which is unique in size in the Gandhara region.

He said about a century later, KPDOAM has started proper systematic excavation in June 2021 which is still continuing.

"Excavation results so far in discovery of main stupa, votive stupas and chapels. The main stupa measures 22 sq meters which is unique in size in the Gandhara region", he said.

The antiquities recovered from these structures consisting of stone and stucco sculptures, coins, inscription, beads and pot sherds etc.