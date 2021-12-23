UrduPoint.com

KPDOAM Starts Scientific Excavations Of Baho Buddhist Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:00 PM

KPDOAM starts scientific excavations of Baho Buddhist site

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (KPDOAM) teams have started scientific excavations of Baho Buddhist site here at Swabi district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (KPDOAM) teams have started scientific excavations of Baho Buddhist site here at Swabi district.

Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad told APP that from the numismatic and epigraphic evidence, the site can be dated to 4th-5th Century A.D.

He said the site was visited and partially excavated by British officers of Guide Mess (archaeologists) in 1900. The main stupa measures 22 square meters which is unique in size in the Gandhara region.

He said about a century later, KPDOAM has started proper systematic excavation in June 2021 which is still continuing.

"Excavation results so far in discovery of main stupa, votive stupas and chapels. The main stupa measures 22 sq meters which is unique in size in the Gandhara region", he said.

The antiquities recovered from these structures consisting of stone and stucco sculptures, coins, inscription, beads and pot sherds etc.

Related Topics

Century Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Guide Swabi SITE June From

Recent Stories

Kohli while enjoying helium balloon challenge answ ..

Kohli while enjoying helium balloon challenge answers the most asked questions

4 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Sells $15Bln of Tesla Shares Since Begin ..

Elon Musk Sells $15Bln of Tesla Shares Since Beginning of November

4 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate "Lahore Technopolis" in Lahore to ..

PM to inaugurate "Lahore Technopolis" in Lahore today

32 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing young nephew

Man arrested for killing young nephew

22 minutes ago
 China says virus infections certain in Olympics bu ..

China says virus infections certain in Olympics bubble

22 minutes ago
 Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.