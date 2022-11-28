UrduPoint.com

KPDoT Merged In To KPTCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ended the status of the Directorate of Tourists (KPDoT) and transferred all its assets to KP Tourism and Culture Authority (KPTCA).

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the orders were implemented on November 3 while the employees of Tourists Directorate would serve under the umbrella of KP Tourism and Culture Authority till the finalization of the service poll.

All the rules and regulations of KP Tourism Directorate have also been revoked and the matters pertaining to new and renewal of registrations of tourists' services would be handled by Tourism Wing of KPTCA.

KPTCA has been directed to acquire an entire documented record of KPDoT while the employees of KPDoT would work under the Authority till further orders.

