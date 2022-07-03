UrduPoint.com

KPDTA Demands Implementation Of 'Allied Health Professional Council' To Register Private Paramedics

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM



SWABI, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dental Technicians Association (KPDTA) here on Sunday demanded the provincial government and the healthcare commission to practically implement the Allied Health Professional Council to register private paramedics in accordance with the health laws.

The demand was made during the meeting chaired by Provincial Chairman of KPDTA Abdul Ghias. He said that private paramedics' technicians were playing an important role in healthcare industry and demanded for taking practical steps for their registration and recognition.

He urged upon all paramedic's staff to ensure adopting principles of healthcare and do their practice as per health laws.

He criticized the policies of the healthcare commission and the district administration that were involved in sealing their businesses without proper investigation or justification. He said the private paramedics were being tortured by imposing huge fines and marked it injustice with those resolving health related issues.

He demanded the provincial government for proper implementation of Allied Health Professionals Council and provide them a legal umbrella so that they could work with dedication.

