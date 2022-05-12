UrduPoint.com

KPEC Project Vital Regional Trade, Connectivity : Bangash

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project would not only bring a positive change locally but would also play an instrumental role in regional trade and connectivity.

The Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) connects Pakistan and Afghanistan with Central Asia through the Khyber Pass.

This route has been integral to trade in South and Central Asia for hundreds of years.

 It is part of Corridors 5 and 6 of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) routes, which will provide the shortest link between Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Arabian Sea.   The project will build a 48-kilometer 4-lane expressway between Peshawar and Torkham by June 2024.

Talking to APP, Bangash said that this key communication project will open more economic opportunities besides creating thousands of new jobs in Khyber district.  He said that provincial government was working on the establishment of economic zones and construction of motorways to make the province a hub of trade and industrial activities adding that D.I Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway, Chitral Motorway and other key mega projects on completion would being regional connectivity which will boost trade and economic activities.

He said that with completion of this key commercial route, the long-standing demands of local businessmen and chamber of commerce will be fulfilled to flourish regional trade with Afghanistan and other central Asian countries.

