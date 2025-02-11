KPEFA agrees to HR development activities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakhtunkhwa education Foundation academy (KPEFA) on Tuesday agreed to promote collaboration with National Excellence Institute (NEI) Islamabad and District Administration Kohat in human resource development activities in KPEFA Kohat.

To this effect a meeting was held here

with the Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation (KPEF) Zarif-ul-Mani in the chair.

It was agreed that soon a technical team from NEI will visit the KPEFA Kohat to finalize the launch of short courses of three months duration in market oriented areas.

The meeting beside others was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Chief Executive Officer of National Excellence Institute (NEI) Islamabad Colonel® Syed Yasir Ali Shah and officers of the KPEFA.

Director KPEFA Kohat Arif Shah informed the meeting of the work and future endeavors of the Academy in detail.

Managing Director KPEF said that KPEFA is a professional training institute for teachers, youth, students and women of the entire province.

He stressed the need to start skill based short courses for the youth so that they can earn from it and contribute to the economic development of the province.

Col Yasir told the meeting that there are many training programs of NEI Islamabad which can be conducted in KPEFA Kohat in the first phase for local people of Kohat and later for people from other parts of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat assured all possible cooperation in this regard.