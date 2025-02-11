Open Menu

KPEFA Agrees To HR Development Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KPEFA agrees to HR development activities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakhtunkhwa education Foundation academy (KPEFA) on Tuesday agreed to promote collaboration with National Excellence Institute (NEI) Islamabad and District Administration Kohat in human resource development activities in KPEFA Kohat.

To this effect a meeting was held here

with the Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation (KPEF) Zarif-ul-Mani in the chair.

It was agreed that soon a technical team from NEI will visit the KPEFA Kohat to finalize the launch of short courses of three months duration in market oriented areas.

The meeting beside others was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Chief Executive Officer of National Excellence Institute (NEI) Islamabad Colonel® Syed Yasir Ali Shah and officers of the KPEFA.

Director KPEFA Kohat Arif Shah informed the meeting of the work and future endeavors of the Academy in detail.

Managing Director KPEF said that KPEFA is a professional training institute for teachers, youth, students and women of the entire province.

He stressed the need to start skill based short courses for the youth so that they can earn from it and contribute to the economic development of the province.

Col Yasir told the meeting that there are many training programs of NEI Islamabad which can be conducted in KPEFA Kohat in the first phase for local people of Kohat and later for people from other parts of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

Recent Stories

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

29 seconds ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

40 seconds ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

16 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

31 minutes ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

45 minutes ago
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

60 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

1 hour ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan