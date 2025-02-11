KPEFA Agrees To HR Development Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakhtunkhwa education Foundation academy (KPEFA) on Tuesday agreed to promote collaboration with National Excellence Institute (NEI) Islamabad and District Administration Kohat in human resource development activities in KPEFA Kohat.
To this effect a meeting was held here
with the Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation (KPEF) Zarif-ul-Mani in the chair.
It was agreed that soon a technical team from NEI will visit the KPEFA Kohat to finalize the launch of short courses of three months duration in market oriented areas.
The meeting beside others was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Chief Executive Officer of National Excellence Institute (NEI) Islamabad Colonel® Syed Yasir Ali Shah and officers of the KPEFA.
Director KPEFA Kohat Arif Shah informed the meeting of the work and future endeavors of the Academy in detail.
Managing Director KPEF said that KPEFA is a professional training institute for teachers, youth, students and women of the entire province.
He stressed the need to start skill based short courses for the youth so that they can earn from it and contribute to the economic development of the province.
Col Yasir told the meeting that there are many training programs of NEI Islamabad which can be conducted in KPEFA Kohat in the first phase for local people of Kohat and later for people from other parts of the province.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat assured all possible cooperation in this regard.
Recent Stories
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC pays visit to proposed roads’ sites in Dera6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange Project6 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Week to celebrate heritage, poetry & nature6 minutes ago
-
KPEFA agrees to HR development activities6 minutes ago
-
FIA crackdown: 153 cases registered, 46 arrested so far16 minutes ago
-
SP investigation holds crucial meeting with SDPOs & SHOs16 minutes ago
-
Road Tribe Academy established in Sukkur to train athletes36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 500 kites, string rolls36 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee meeting held36 minutes ago
-
Legislation is the sole privilege of the parliament: SCP observes once again46 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz announces Rapid Response Cell for women's protection56 minutes ago
-
Vessel Sealing System installed at Ayub Teaching Hospital56 minutes ago