KPEFA Kohat Forges Partnership With National Excellence Institute Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 11:05 PM
A significant meeting was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation Academy (KPEFA) in Kohat on Monday, chaired by Managing Director Zarif Almani
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A significant meeting was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Foundation Academy (KPEFA) in Kohat on Monday, chaired by Managing Director Zarif Almani. The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Chief Executive Officer of National Excellence Institute Islamabad Col (R) Syed Yasir Ali Shah and KPEF officers.
During the meeting, the discussion centered around KPEFA's role as a training institution for teachers, professionals, youth, students and women across the province.
Managing Director Almani emphasized the importance of introducing skill-based short courses for youth, enabling them to earn a living and contribute to the province's economic development.
On this occasion, Col Yasir revealed that the National Excellence Institute Islamabad has various training programs that can be implemented at KPEFA, initially for local residents and later for individuals from other parts of the province.
The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to promote collaboration between KPEFA, the National Excellence Institute Islamabad, and the district administration in human resource development activities.
A technical team from the National Excellence Institute Islamabad will soon visit the academy to finalize the launch of three-month short courses in market-oriented areas.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan
HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for classrooms, hostel
NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets
DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical facilities and inspects schools
KPEFA Kohat forges partnership with National Excellence Institute Islamabad
Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights meets
Governor Punjab stresses importance of character building and educational reform ..
PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aq ..
SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language
Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 12
Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 2025
KP law minister calls for improved public services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan1 minute ago
-
HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for classrooms, hostel2 minutes ago
-
NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets1 minute ago
-
DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical facilities and inspects schools1 minute ago
-
KPEFA Kohat forges partnership with National Excellence Institute Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights meets1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab stresses importance of character building and educational reforms2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik21 minutes ago
-
SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language21 minutes ago
-
Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 1221 minutes ago
-
KP law minister calls for improved public services21 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested with hashish, liquor21 minutes ago