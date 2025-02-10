KPEFA Kohat forges partnership with National Excellence Institute Islamabad

A significant meeting was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation Academy (KPEFA) in Kohat on Monday, chaired by Managing Director Zarif Almani

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A significant meeting was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Foundation Academy (KPEFA) in Kohat on Monday, chaired by Managing Director Zarif Almani. The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Chief Executive Officer of National Excellence Institute Islamabad Col (R) Syed Yasir Ali Shah and KPEF officers.

During the meeting, the discussion centered around KPEFA's role as a training institution for teachers, professionals, youth, students and women across the province.

Managing Director Almani emphasized the importance of introducing skill-based short courses for youth, enabling them to earn a living and contribute to the province's economic development.

On this occasion, Col Yasir revealed that the National Excellence Institute Islamabad has various training programs that can be implemented at KPEFA, initially for local residents and later for individuals from other parts of the province.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to promote collaboration between KPEFA, the National Excellence Institute Islamabad, and the district administration in human resource development activities.

A technical team from the National Excellence Institute Islamabad will soon visit the academy to finalize the launch of three-month short courses in market-oriented areas.

APP/azq/378