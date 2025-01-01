Open Menu

KPEPPLA Demands Release Of MPhil, PhD Allowances

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM

KPEPPLA demands release of MPhil, PhD allowances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors, Lecturers, and Librarians Association (KEPPLA) Dera Ismail Khan Division, Sardar Ehsanullah Khan Gandapur, and General Secretary Amjad Jahangir Khan have demanded the provincial government to immediately release the pending MPhil and PhD allowances, which have been withheld for the past six months.

In their press statement on Wednesday, they stated that the non-payment of these allowances by the Finance Department has caused immense frustration among hundreds of teachers and scholars. Professors and lecturers, particularly from the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are directly affected by this issue.

They further emphasized that these allowances recognize the academic qualifications and research contributions of teachers, and their non-payment is creating disappointment in the academic sector. They urged the government to promptly release the allowances to prevent further deterioration of the educational environment.

Teachers and scholars have also appealed to the government to address this matter on a priority basis to ensure improvements in the education system and boost the morale of educators.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Dera Ismail Khan From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

43 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

48 minutes ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

56 minutes ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

13 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

14 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

14 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan