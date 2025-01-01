KPEPPLA demands release of MPhil, PhD allowances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors, Lecturers, and Librarians Association (KEPPLA) Dera Ismail Khan Division, Sardar Ehsanullah Khan Gandapur, and General Secretary Amjad Jahangir Khan have demanded the provincial government to immediately release the pending MPhil and PhD allowances, which have been withheld for the past six months.

In their press statement on Wednesday, they stated that the non-payment of these allowances by the Finance Department has caused immense frustration among hundreds of teachers and scholars. Professors and lecturers, particularly from the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are directly affected by this issue.

They further emphasized that these allowances recognize the academic qualifications and research contributions of teachers, and their non-payment is creating disappointment in the academic sector. They urged the government to promptly release the allowances to prevent further deterioration of the educational environment.

Teachers and scholars have also appealed to the government to address this matter on a priority basis to ensure improvements in the education system and boost the morale of educators.

APP/vak