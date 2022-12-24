UrduPoint.com

KPES&E Authorizes DCs To Decide On Closure Of Schools Before 1st Jan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (KPES&E) has authorized deputy commissioners of upper districts of the province to decide on closures of local schools before January 1 keeping in view weather conditions in their respective areas.

In a notification issued here on Saturday, the deputy commissioners of Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Dir Upper, Batagram, Shangla, Swat, Mansehra, Orakzai, Kurram Upper, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan have been given authority to close schools keeping in view unusual or harsh weather conditions.

The decision has been taken to avoid any inconvenience to students, the notification said.

