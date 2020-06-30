KPESE uploads videos of courses for Grade 1 to 10 on website

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department has uploaded videos of courses for students of Grade 1 to 10 in English and local languages with a view to save precious time of students during lockdown situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department has uploaded videos of courses for students of Grade 1 to 10 in English and local languages with a view to save precious time of students during lockdown situation.

According to official communiqu issued here Tuesday a total 170 videos have been uploaded so far while more are in process of uploading, adding that on the directions of Education Minister Akbar Ayub, Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry the online data is being updated on daily basis for facilitation of students.

It said that the videos of General Math, Biology, Chemistry and General Knowledge subjects have been uploaded on KPK learning portal in addition to the online classes of the students being held on a daily basis.

The Minister for Education has urged parents to get benefit from the facility and save their precious time from being wasted.

The department has also started online teachers training certification courses under the digital programme of the education department; it said adding that all the programmes are available online on website: www.kpese.gov.pk and kplearning.kpese.gov.pk.