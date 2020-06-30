UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPESE Uploads Videos Of Courses For Grade 1 To 10 On Website

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

KPESE uploads videos of courses for Grade 1 to 10 on website

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department has uploaded videos of courses for students of Grade 1 to 10 in English and local languages with a view to save precious time of students during lockdown situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department has uploaded videos of courses for students of Grade 1 to 10 in English and local languages with a view to save precious time of students during lockdown situation.

According to official communiqu issued here Tuesday a total 170 videos have been uploaded so far while more are in process of uploading, adding that on the directions of Education Minister Akbar Ayub, Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry the online data is being updated on daily basis for facilitation of students.

It said that the videos of General Math, Biology, Chemistry and General Knowledge subjects have been uploaded on KPK learning portal in addition to the online classes of the students being held on a daily basis.

The Minister for Education has urged parents to get benefit from the facility and save their precious time from being wasted.

The department has also started online teachers training certification courses under the digital programme of the education department; it said adding that all the programmes are available online on website: www.kpese.gov.pk and kplearning.kpese.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All From

Recent Stories

Africa free-trade vision clouded by virus and pace ..

54 seconds ago

Anti-dengue, masks distribution drives conducted

57 seconds ago

Putin Calls on Russians to Take Part in Vote on Co ..

58 seconds ago

China strongly concerned over Indian move of block ..

1 minute ago

AC Takht Bhai holds meeting with PM Tiger Force

10 minutes ago

WAPDA provides 37.4 billion units to national grid ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.