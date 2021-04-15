KPEZDMC aims employment opportunities, socio-economic development of region

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) was working with core objective to ensure more employment opportunities to local skilled and unskilled workforce and bring prosperity in the region through socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) was working with core objective to ensure more employment opportunities to local skilled and unskilled workforce and bring prosperity in the region through socio-economic development.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer, Javaid Khattak said that company focuses on balanced growth and sustainable industrial development as per guidelines provided in KP Industrial policy.

He said that KPEZDMC is working to establish various economic zones aiming economic development and stability in the province.

Giving details of economic zones planned in KP, he said that Rashakai prioritized special economic zone is a flagship project of government under CPEC framework that is spread over an area of approximately 1000 acres.

The project conceptualize by KPEZDMC gives its incumbents an additional benefit of being an exceptionally preplanned economic zone.

He said that Rashakao economic zone would become an important trade hub due to its positioning. The zone links to CPEC western route through Bhuran interchange on M1 and Swat Expressway on Karnal Sher Khan Interchange connecting Dir, Chitral and Shindur.

Javaid Khattak informed that Rashakai economic zone is the key milestone and the first project for implementation of industrial cooperation under CPEC framework. He said that the zone would have pharmaceuticals, textile, food and beverages steel and various engineering related industries.

He said that this initiative would provide direct and indirect opportunities to approximately 200,000 locals while investment of 1.630 billion US$ is expected from the country and abroad.

He told that online applications for Rashakai economic zone are open and applications of hundreds of acres have already been received. Development work on 3.275 km access road has already commenced.

He said that board of Approvals under Chairmanship of Prime Minister has approved the Concession and Development agreement for the zone on March 4, 2020.

He told that significant impact of CPEC on the economic zones would be the utilization of the strategic position of KP because of its linkage to CPEC routes and access to abundant natural resources.